and tied the knot yesterday and it was one dreamy wedding. The two love birds had been dating for about 5 years before getting married. Alia and Ranbir are getting tons of love not just from their family members, fans, and well-wishers but also from their colleagues in the film industry. , , , Sidharth Malhotra, , and more have sent their best wishes to the gorgeous Bollywood couple. And just a couple of minutes ago, also wished the newlyweds. The actress cannot stop gushing over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding pictures.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared Alia Bhatt's post from her wedding. She gushed over the duo and wrote, "Awwwww... Congratulations you two... Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness @aliaabhatt #Ranbir." Well, Alia and Ranbir's wedding pictures are truly dreamy. Check out PeeCee's Instagram story below:

Also Read - From Ranbir Kapoor going down on his knees to kissing Alia Bhatt after varmala, the duo's special day was all filmy [Watch Leaked Video]

For their wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt opted for Sabyasachi outfits. The two lovebirds twinned in ivory on their special day. Sabyasachi revealed the deets about their wedding trousseau. Talking about Alia's wedding attire, the official handle wrote, "For the wedding ceremony Alia Bhatt wears a hand-dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil. Paired with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls."

For the actor, the page wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor wears an embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery. The kilangi by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery features uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls and a multistrand pearl necklace."

Ranbir worked with Priyanka in . PeeCee will be working with Alia Bhatt in the female road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa, by and . It will also star Katrina Kaif.