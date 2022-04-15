and are finally married. After weeks of speculations about the wedding and the wedding date, the two lovebirds finally tied the knot yesterday in an intimate wedding ceremony at Vaastu, Ranbir's home in Bandra. Ranbir and Alia also made their first-ever public appearance as Mr and Mrs and it was as beautiful as they make for a couple. Wishes are pouring in for the newly married duo since yesterday. , , , , , , Vaani Kapoor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more send their best wishes to the couple. Even Sidharth Malhotra congratulated the newlyweds. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Priyanka Chopra cannot stop gushing over newlyweds as she congratulates them

Sidharth's message for Alia and Ranbir read, "Congratulations to both of you, lots of love and happiness." Alia and Ranbir's pictures from their wedding will make you fall in love with the gorgeous couple all over again. The two opted for ivory wedding trousseau from Sabyasachi. Alia captioned the post saying, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. , Ranbir and Alia." Check out Alia's post and Sidharth's comment below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, before the wedding, Kamaal R Khan had trolled Sidharth Malhotra for not being invited to the wedding. "Once #SidhartMalhotra did fight with me for #AliaBhatt. Now Alia didn’t invite him for her marriage. Aukaat Pata Chal Gayee Naa Beta. Dhobi Ka Kutta Ghar Ka Naa Ghaat Ka," he had tweeted out. While he tried to troll Sidharth, it backfired as netizens started trolling him instead.

Meanwhile, if reports are anything to go by, Ranbir and Alia won't be having a reception anytime soon. Their masterji had revealed the same in an interview.