Ahead of Bollywood couple and 's rumoured wedding, the actress' mother and veteran actor has shared a cryptic note about overthinking on her Instagram story. "Overthinking is the biggest waste of human energy. Trust yourself, make a decision, and gain more experience. There is no such thing as perfect. You cannot think your way into perfection. Just take action," read the post.

Meanwhile, the wedding preparations have been on full swing. Decorations were seen arriving at Ranbir's Vastu residence complex in Bandra with pastel carpets, and rustic wooden tables. The festivities are reported to kick off from April 13. As per reports, Ranbir and Alia will have an intimate house wedding and that Ranbir's place of residence, RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow will host their guests for the celebrations, which are speculated to go on for a week. Also Read - Katrina Kaif accused of stealing limelight from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding with her pregnancy rumours

It is also reported that the star couple has zeroed down on pastel shades for their wedding outfits. However, Ranbir and Alia, who are currently busy with their professional commitments, are yet to make an official announcement with regards to their wedding. The two will be seen sharing space in 's upcoming superhero fantasy adventure epic , which also stars , and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film will hit theatres on September 9, in five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently shared her reaction when she came to know about Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's relationship and Neetu expressing her happiness. "I am just waiting for the moment when they both get married. Alia is really very nice and I always admired her. She is a lovely human being. I wish that just after the pack up from here, I return home and they both tie the knot," she was quoted as saying by IANS.