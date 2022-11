and have become proud parents to a baby girl on November 6 and their industry folks and well-wishers have been showering love and care for the new mother and her newborn child. While there has been a lot of curiosity among the fans, Neetu Kapoor was asked about how Alia and Ranbir's baby looks like and what names they have thought of.

Neetu recently visited Alia at the hospital and she was welcomed by the photographers on the outside. When the veteran actress was asked if the families have decided any names for the new member of the family, she replied, "Abhi nahin (not now).” When she was asked about Alia's health and said that the new mother is absolutely fine while flaunting a wide smile on her face.

Earlier, when Neetu had returned from the hospital, she was asked about how the baby looks like. To which, she replied, "Abhi choti hai, so abhi pata nahi. Aaj hi to huyi hai (She is too small as of now to say that. So, I don’t know. She was just born today).”

Watch Neetu Kapoor's response here:

After the delivery, Alia shared the news with her fans and followers on Instagram and wrote, "And in the best news of our lives -- our baby is here ... and what a magical girl she is (heart emoji). We are officially bursting with love -- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

On Sunday, Alia was taken to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre at Girgaon in Mumbai around 7:30 a.m. Around 12 noon, Alia went into labour while Ranbir and mothers-in-law Neetu Kapoor and waiting outside.