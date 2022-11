Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl on 6th November 2022. The fans of Ranbir and Alia are celebrating while the families are rejoicing that they now have a new member amidst them. The little one is going to be the centre of attention, no doubt. Ranbir and Alia announced their pregnancy in June. The duo got married in April this year in a close-knit wedding ceremony. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for about 5 years. And now, actor and actress are proud parents of a baby girl. Let's check out the astrological prediction of the Ranbir-Alia's baby girl.

Personality traits of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl

Ever since Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl, it has been a big trend in the Entertainment News. And astrological predictions for Alia-Ranbir's baby is here. Renowned celebrity astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji, has made some predicts for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl. Guruji predicts she will be ruled by Venus in the upcoming days. She is a Scorpio and will have all the traits of a Scorpio. She will be loyal, honest, ambitious, brave and determined. However, she will also have traits such as jealousy and stubbornness within her.

Check Alia Bhatt's post about welcoming a baby girl here:

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's baby girl will rule Bollywood

However, this will not stop her or deter her in life. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl will lead a long and healthy life. On Alia Bhatt's front, the new mother will have some tough times in the initial months now. But the Brahmastra beauty will be able to successfully sail through due to her love and affection for her daughter. The baby girl will bring prosperity, health and wealth to Alia and Ranbir both in their personal and professional life.

The astrologer says that the baby girl will be like a blessing for all both Ranbir and Alia. She will lead a blessed life. She will be the lucky charm for the Darlings actress and the Sanju actor. She will make them wealthier and healthier with time. That's not it. The astrologer says that he can see the baby girl ruling the Bollywood industry in the future. She will carry on the legacy of the Kapoor and the Bhatt family. The baby girl will be daddy's girl and will go on to resemble Ranbir a lot.