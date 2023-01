Raha Kapoor is the most beloved princess in the Kapoor and Bhatt house right now. Everyone is madly in love with the little one especially her mom . But seems like Raha has already chosen her Dadi Neetu Kapoor to be her favourite person. The little Kapoor who is three months now has started reacting to the voices and sounds of guys to every person in the house and it is said that she recognises Dadi Neetu Kapoor's voice the most. The moment Neetu ji enters the house Raha learns and starts making noise and reacts to whatever Neetu says. And w one who is around enjoys this moment the most. Alia Bhatt is extremely happy with the way Raha Kapoor has already started bonding with Dadi Neetu Kapoor. Also Read - Pathaan: PM Narendra Modi tells ministers to avoid unnecessary comments on films; this is how social media reacted

An insider even claims that if Neetu Kapoor doesn't make it to the house to her professional commitments she makes video calls every day to talk to Raha. Alia Bhatt and recently met the entire team of paparazzi and requested them to not click the pictures of their daughter at least till she is two years old. The photographers claimed that Raha exactly looks like Ranbir Kapoor. And Ranbir has got all the looks from his mother Neetu Kapoor. Little Miss Kapoor has got all the genes of Kapoor Khandaan.

Raha Kapoor is right now extremely small and that is the reason her parents want her to stay away from the media glare. But after she will be two, Alia and Ranbir's fans can have a glimpse of the little one. Can't wait.