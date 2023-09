Ayan Mukerji announced Brahmastra 2 and Brahmastra 3 developments by sharing the art work of the films, and fans are going gaga over it. Alia Bhatt too took to her Instagram and shared a fun BTS video where her first look test for Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor is wining hearts and it instantly went viral, and fans are in awe of their crackling chemistry. Alia Bhatt took us back to the time since Brahmastra started, and indeed, it looked like a fun process, and we cannot wait for them to be back as Isha and Shiva. But this time there will be an entry about Dev and Amrita, and the part two story is all about their love story. Also Read - Inshallah to Dostana 2: Top 7 Bollywood films that got shelved

Alia Bhatt shares fun BTS of Brahmastra as the film completes one year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's fun BTS video shows how they got closer and their love story took off. In the video, Alia mentioned that she is sharing the proof of her heart: A piece of our hearts, I can't believe it's already been a whole year". Brahmastra completed one year, and the fans are loving the glimpse shared by Ms. Bhatt and are asking her when they will announce the release dates of Brahmastra 2 and 3.

Brahmastra 2 and 3 development announcement has left fans excited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

As Ayan dropped a glimpse of Brahmastra 2 developments through art work, fans cannot stop guessing that Ranveer Singh is Dev, and they are only excited to watch the love war between the lovebirds. However, reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor will be playing a double role in the film, and he will only play Dev's character, and the chemistry between Deepika and Alia will ignite the screen over and over again. Brahmastra also features Hrithik Roshan in a pivotal role. Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar, and he is only proud of Ayan Mukerji and is in awe of his vision.