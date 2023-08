There is no denying that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship is always under the media glare. The actress got married to the Animal actor in 2022 after crushing on him for years. Alia Bhatt has been busy promoting Heart Of Stone of late. The actress had done a video for Vogue where she has revealed her skin care and go to makeup routine. It seems Ranbir Kapoor is not too fond of makeup. He prefers Alia Bhatt in her natural skin. In the video, she is heard saying that whenever he sees her with lipstick, he tells her to wipe it off. The actress uses an almost nude shade on her lips. Also Read - Ananya Panday talks about Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha, 'she's the most adorable kid, I want to just...' [Exclusive]

Take a look at the video below...



Alia Bhatt talks about how she feels that great skin is more important than makeup. Well, attaining good skin is a task in itself and Alia Bhatt is quite devoted her regime. Netizens who have seen the video are not impressed with the fact that Ranbir Kapoor does not like Alia Bhatt in lipstick, and the actress apparently takes it off. Also Read - Heart Of Stone: Alia Bhatt fails to impress in 'flop' Hollywood debut; netizens take dig at the actress, ‘KJo has NO influence in Hollywood’

The video has got a lot of comments on Reddit. People are trolling the actress saying that she ends up exposing Ranbir Kapoor as a somewhat controlling and toxic man. A person also said that she reminds people of Dipika Kakar Ibrahim. As we know, even Shoaib Ibrahim has been trolled for restricting his wife. Take a look at some of the comments on Reddit.... Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna is sure Animal with Ranbir Kapoor will be a huge hit, here's why

Trending Now

Well, Alia Bhatt clearly did not realize that people would make such an issue after her casual comment. In the video, she spoke about her phase as a new mother. She said she was so busy nurturing her child in the first few months that everything took a backseat. After some time, she slowly got back to her regime and fitness.

Alia Bhatt has shared screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart Of Stone. It seems Gal was one of the first to know about her pregnancy. Alia has revealed that she would make sure that the Brahmastra actress is well hydrated throughout the shoot. Alia Bhatt pulled off some action sequences in her first trimester. Ranbir Kapoor was a doting partner all through in her pregnancy. Ananya Panday said today that Raha Kapoor is the most adorable baby.