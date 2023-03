Alia Bhatt always accepts that she is a privileged kid, but one cannot take away her talent for being the star she is today. Since few days, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s old video is going viral, in which she speaks about Alia Bhatt’s privileges and getting films on her lap. And now this video of Alia is going viral, in which she is seen ranting about being called Nepo Kid" in this old interview with Anupama Chopra along with Manoj Bajpayee, Deepika Padukone, and more. Also Read - Alia Bhatt sends special gift for her RRR co star Jr NTR kids; don’t miss their fun conversation

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt looking extremely fed up with being constantly called "the nepo kid".

In this old video, you can see Alia being fed up with this nepotism debate and explaining what she goes through every day on social media. You can also see Manoj Bajpayee and Anupama Chopra laughing out loud. But Deepika Padukone chose not to react, and she maintained her calm. After this video, one of Alia's statements about the nepotism debate earned her a lot of criticism. " I can't keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can't help it. That's something I can't do [anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy".

Deepika Padukone is one of the outsiders in the industry who has managed to make it big without any backing. In fact, she is the most famous and highest-paid actress among all. Alia often gets trolled for copying Deepika Padukone, and in Koffee With Karan 7, when she spoke about how has promised her 4 films with him after Gangubai Kathiawadi as he did 3 with DP, the girl was massively slammed for showing her privileges openly, and many felt too was cornering in the show as he made his debut with Alia on the show in season 7.