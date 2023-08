Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar-directed movie is winning the hearts of the audience and so, earning well too. The film is a typical Karan Johar movie which has all the spice, drama and loads of romance. Well, it's been a while and Rocky and Rani took their own sweet time to go and meet the fans. Just a couple of hours ago, the duo and the filmmaker dropped by the theatres to check on the audience who came to watch the movie. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Shabana Azmi reveals how Javed Akhtar REACTED to her kiss with Dharmendra; 'What bothered him...'

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt surprise fans at the movies

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slowly growing and making a home in the hearts of the audience. Rocky and Rani, that is Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, recently reached Juhu PVR to surprise their fans at the movies. The audience who came to watch the movie was pleasantly surprised to see Alia and Ranveer in their midst. Ranveer thanked his fans in Rocky's style. Alia Bhatt also expressed her thanks to the fans for taking the time out and watching their new movie and giving it so much love. Ranveer also introduced Karan Johar to the masses who greeted everyone with a Namaste. All three of them were seen wearing the merch of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Watch the video of Alia, Ranveer and Karan visiting theatres to surprise fans watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani here:

The video is naturally going viral in entertainment news. Alia and Ranveer have been winning hearts as Rocky and Rani on-screen. And now, they are also winning hearts off-screen. Both Ranveer and Alia have a massive individual fan following.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collections

The movie is doing steady business at the box office. On day 1, it earned Rs 11.10 crores. On day two the collections picked up as it made Rs 16.05 crores. On Sunday, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned Rs 18.75 crores. On Day 4, that is Monday, the film passed the crucial test and also entered the Rs 50 crore club in India by minting Rs 7.02 crore. On Tuesday, that is day 5, they saw a spike and earned Rs 7.30 crores, making the total collections Rs 60.22 crores.