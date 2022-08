Alia Bhatt is currently among the most bankable actresses in Bollywood. The diva has delivered several hits and proved her mettle in acting. However, the word nepotism does not stop following her. She is Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's daughter and her mentor is Karan Johar. Thus, she is always at the centre of the nepotism debate. After keeping mum for a long time over nepotism, Alia Bhatt has finally broken her silence. But it seems that she has called for trouble for herself. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Alia Bhatt replaced Bollywood actress in Dear Zindagi on Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar's request?

In an interview with Mid-day, Alia Bhatt stated that she cannot keep defending herself. She made a statement just like and said, "I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me. I can’t help it." This has not gone down well with many. On social media, Alia Bhatt is trending and quite a few are severely bashing her. Some are calling her 'arrogant' and some are planning to Boycott her upcoming film that also stars . Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt says, 'Don’t watch me'; Aryan Khan breaks Instagram hiatus; Kareena Kapoor Khan gets body-shamed and more

Earlier, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who had made a similar statement while talking about nepotism. Its effect was witnessed on her recent release Laal Singh Chaddha. The film with in the lead failed miserably at the box office. Will Brahmastra suffer the same fate? Let's wait and watch. Also Read - After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Brahmastra actor Alia Bhatt says, 'If you don’t like me, don’t watch me'