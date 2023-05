Alia Bhatt is the most talked-about actress when it comes to nepotism, and she has always been vocal about the same. In fact, what she does gets her flagged out for being a star kid, especially having Karan Johar as her godfather, who almost brought everything for her on the plate. There have been many celebrities who have spoken about Alia being Karan’s favourite, and one of them is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who once positively said that the push that Alia gets from Karan and literally having everything on her lap is something she never got in her career. Also Read - Alia Bhatt on having a baby at the peak of her career; says, 'You would never ask a man...'

While Alia acknowledges her privileges and once again ignited the nepotism debate in her interview, she admitted to getting easier compared to others. In her latest interview with Harper Bazar Arabia, Alia opened up about her privilege and largely spoke about the nepotism debate in the industry: "It has definitely come up a lot in conversation over the last couple of years. The long and short of it is that I empathise. I understand that it’s possibly been easier for me to get through the door than the next person. And I compare my dreams to another person’s dreams; no dream is bigger, smaller, or more intense. Everybody’s dreams are the same, and everybody’s desires are the same. So I completely understand where that conversation comes from. The only thing I can say is that I acknowledge the fact that I have gotten that head start". Also Read - Alia Bhatt reveals the most adorable thing Raha does while feeding; calls it a ‘romantic moment’

Alia added further that she acknowledges the fact that she has privilege, "I acknowledge the fact that I do have that privilege, which is why I give 100 percent every day and I never take my work for granted. The only thing I can do is keep my head down and keep working." Also Read - SS Rajamouli calls Mahabharata his dream project, aims to make a never seen before 10 part visual spectacle

During the last season of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan was brutally roasted for mentioning Alia Bhatt’s name in every single episode in front of every guest, and this only showed his favouritism for her. In fact, , who made an appearance along with Alia, felt the bias and took a dig at Karan and Alia on the show by calling them nepotism. But having said that, Alia has come a long way, and one cannot ignore her talent as an actor.