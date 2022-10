Alia Bhatt was the first choice to do Saaho with Prabhas however she rejected it and the reports claim that she refused it due to the role being meaningless. Alia Bhatt who proved her mettle in acting with her second film Highway has been picking up some powerful roles and all thanks to Karan Johar. Not only audiences but many celebrities feel that the kind of push and support Alia gets from Karan Johar has brought her all the stardom. Even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had said the same. Also Read - Alia Bhatt glows and cradles her growing baby bump in latest maternity wear photoshoot [View Pics]

And now as the reports are doing the rounds of Alia Bhatt rejecting Saaho with Prabhas, netizens ask then why did she even do and RRR. Brahmastra is one of the most successful films of Ranbir and Alia, but the netizens hated the actress because she had nothing to do in the film except taking Shiva's name.

Then how she did RRR — Adi reddy fan ?? ❤ ?? (@SivatejaYerram6) October 11, 2022

Haa RRR or Brahmastra mei toh bahot kuch tha Alia ke pass karne ke liye ? — Sandy Malik (@SandyMa41007316) October 11, 2022

Alia Bhatt begs each and every role from directors because she is 's daughter and Karan Johar is her mentor Alia Bhatt snatches meaty roles from other beautiful and talented Actresses Karan Johar is a Bollywood Mafia & Alia Bhatt is the most Mediocre Nepo Actress — The Last Leaf ? (@calmolive) October 11, 2022

While in RRR she made a guest appearance and promoted it like a full-fledged film. Many picked on Alia for doing such a small role as her appearance was a blink and kiss. In fact, south sound engineer and Oscar winner Resul Pukootty called Alia a prop in SS Rajamouli's film. Right now, Alia is awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stones and Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani along with .