Alia Bhatt REVEALS Allu Arjun's swag in Pushpa inspired her to bring the same energy for Gangubai Kathiawadi

In real life, Alia Bhatt feels that her walk is like that of a duck. But after watching Pushpa, Alia took inspiration from Allu Arjun's swag to bring the same energy into her character in Gangubai Kathiawadi.