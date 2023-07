Alia Bhatt, a dedicated working mom, has been actively involved in promoting her upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Despite her busy schedule, she remains committed to spending time with her daughter Raha Kapoor. The actress herself revealed the same in a recent video by Vogue India. Just like any other working mom, Alia makes sure she gets and spends enough time with her daughter Raha. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star Alia Bhatt REVEALS the special gift by Ranbir Kapoor that she always carries

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April last year. They welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November. Since then, Alia Bhatt has taken a break from acting, except for shooting the song Tum Kya Mile for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is set to hit theaters this Friday, July 28.

What's in Alia's bag?

In the video, Alia shares insights into her handbag, which now revolves around her eight-month-old daughter. She mentions, "I realized when I was travelling from Mumbai to London, my bag had nothing to do with me. It just had my passport. But otherwise, it was her pacifier, her napkins, a burp cloth, her mittens, an extra pair of socks, a little toy, and a little book. And I said, 'Okay, okay, my bag has now become Raha's bag. It's no longer my bag.'"

Bracelet gifted by Ranbir

Apart from baby essentials, Alia's bag contains other accessories, including a Bluetooth dongle, her favourite sunglasses, moisturizer, sunscreen, spare hair ties, several lip balms, lipstick, eye drops, a bracelet gifted by Ranbir, a Kindle, and an eye mask.

With a candid admission, Alia describes herself as a forgetful and messy person. To avoid any mishaps during travel, she carries everything she might need, effectively bringing her home along on her journeys.

Alia's heartfelt sharing about her bag reflects her dedication to both her professional commitments and her role as a loving mother to Raha.