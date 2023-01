Adding a name to the list of Bollywood moms alongside Priyanka Chopra Anushka Sharma and others is now Alia Bhatt. The Brahmastra actress is the new mommy of B’town. Nearing the end of last year Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was blessed with a baby girl on November 6, 2022. Post pregnancy she has faced challenges as she embraced motherhood. Read on to know what changes Alia Bhatt as a mother found in herself. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shehzada trailer rules internet, Varisu beats Thunivu at box office, Sajid Khan out of Bigg Boss 16 and more

Alia Bhatt welcomed her first child and underwent many changes. She reflected on motherhood through her Instagram stories. Resharing a post on her Instagram stories the actress accepted what changes motherhood brought to her body. According to the story, motherhood changed her as a person also it changed her body, hair, priorities, and more. But above all her heart has grown. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor to change their fortunes? Astrologers predict

Speaking of her motherhood changes Alia also talked about how her fitness was affected during pregnancy. Indicating her post-partum fitness journey she shared a picture of herself doing ariel yoga on the internet. Talking to her Instagram stories uploaded a picture in stories where she is seen hanging upside down tied through a cloth making a namaste posture. Post 2 months of being a new mommy she was seen flaunting the fresh glow. She didn’t just post the picture but also talked about the post-partum journey and body positivity. She vowed that never again she will be hard on her body and is now trying to find stability and balance again. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to host a party for SS Rajamouli and the entire RRR team after their big Golden Globes 2023 win? [Exclusive]

On the work front, Alia was last in alongside her husband . Part one of the trilogy marked their first Bollywood movie. The year 2022 was a great year for the actress as she achieved success in her career and started a new chapter in life. Next in her kitty is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by . The movie starring is expected to release this year.