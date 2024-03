Alia Bhatt is a gorgeous mother of the adorable toddler, Raha Kapoor. The mother-daughter duo stole the limelight at the Ambani bash recently. From twinning to chilling together and meeting new and old friends, Alia, Raha and Ranbir Kapoor set family goals. Today, the two ladies among other women are celebrating Women's Day. Amid it, Alia has opened up about embracing motherhood and the significant change it has brought in her life.

Alia Bhatt shares the change that Raha Kapoor brought into her life

Alia says that she refrains from giving advice to mothers as she believes everyone has a unique journey. She admits that due to her privileged background, she can afford assistance. The actress opened up about her and Ranbir Kapoor's decision about either of them being with Raha in others' absence. She acknowledged that finding a balance is an ongoing challenge. She admits that is it never going to be easy.

Alia talks about how men and women have worked for years and have also brought up kids who became their own people. She further went on to elaborate on what parenthood or motherhood has changed in her. The actress shares that being a parent means you are always worried about something or nervous about making the right decisions for the child.

How has Alia adapted to this big change after welcoming Raha Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia says that the day she welcomed Raha Kapoor, she opened her life to non-stop worrying. She says she is always worrying and has become comfortable with worrying now. Alia adds, "All I can say is that I do my best and leave everything to the rest."

Alia Bhatt wishes fans on Women's Day

A couple of hours ago, Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle and shared a gift from her 'little woman', her daughter, Raha Kapoor. It was a heart plushie/pillow. The actress wanted to share the moment with everyone. She wished all the ladies on the occasion of Women's Day.