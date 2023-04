Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in the month of November last year. Since then, Raha Kapoor is all the new parents can talk about. Through interviews, promotions and more - Ranbir and Alia have spoken about their life with Raha Kapoor. In a recent interview with Vogue India, Alia Bhatt opened up about Ranbir Kapoor being a hands-on father. She revealed about his routine with Raha Kapoor and how has he changed post her birth. Also Read - Alia Bhatt makes big investments in Bandra real estate; gifts sister Shaheen flats worth Rs 7.68 crores

Alia Bhatt revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has always been a sensitive person. He is loyal and supportive but after Raha's birth, he has become even more sensitive. The actress said that her hubby dearest dotes on little Raha. Further, she said that it is very adorable to see when Raha and Ranbir are together. As the actor has bulked up a little for his character in Animal, Alia stated that it looks like a giant picking up a little puppy whenever Ranbir holds Raha. She said that there are times when it gets difficult for her to even hold Raha for a second when he is around.

Alia then revealed the unique way in which Ranbir hangs out with Raha. She stated that he sits with her by the window and makes sure that she looks at the green plant. She also revealed what Ranbir is scared of said, "And he's got very unique ways of hanging out with Raha—he likes to sit with her in front of the window where the breeze comes in and make sure she spends a good amount of time looking at the big green plant there. He thinks of her as this earthly sprite. He's travelling at the moment, so I try to recreate that same routine with Raha because Ranbir's constantly nervous that she'll forget him." Aww, how sweet.

We recently got glimpse of this unique way of Ranbir Kapoor's quality time with Raha as Alia Bhatt shared a picture of the two seated by the window.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have decided to not reveal the face of their little angel. They have requested for privacy and asked paps to not click pictures of Raha.