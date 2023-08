Alia Bhatt, who took the internet by storm with her AMA on Instagram, shared this solid parenting advice when asked about how she handles her work and baby Raha Kapoor as a new mom and if she has mommy guilt. The RARKPK actress had the most sorted answer, and every mother should adhere to this. "Parenting is a lifelong role. I don't think you can ever have all the answers or be perfect. All I strive to do is live each day with love and only love. Because there's no such thing as too much love". Well, we cannot agree more. Also Read - Asha Bhosle slams makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for their 'inability to compose original songs'

Alia even shared one beautiful quote that looks like she follows with her daughter, Raha Kapoor. After her AMA, she shared this beautiful quote on her Instagram stories that reads about one thing every parent should tell their daughters, and that is, ' I trust you, the post reads." I frequently say "I trust you" to my daughter in moments where I am not sure she will make the right choice. Because my goal isn't for her to make perfect choices, it is to teach her how to make her own choices, listen to her intuition, and learn to trust herself.". Also Read - Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor her happiest space; gives a shout-out to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav

Also Read - Ananya Panday Calls Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha 'beautiful', says 'she's the most adorable kid, I want to...' [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Alia Bhatt is a doting mommy to daughter Raha Kapoor and she openly has declared that her utmost priority is her daughter Raha Kapoor and isn’t worried about the constant chatter around her work. Alia, who recently became the box office queen with her blockbuster release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Rani Prem Kahaani, was asked about her daughter by one by the fans on her AMA, where she shared pictures of a few flowers and said Raha is nine months old and called her pure joy.

The more I listen about #RanbirKapoor the more I feel scared for Alia.That's why Deepika & Katrina couldn't tolerate him.#AliaBhatt is vocal about the issues she is having in her relationship with Ranbir.

She told that "He doesn’t like when my voice goes above this decibel… pic.twitter.com/lp8kJoHx8E — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) August 16, 2023

Alia is doing great personally and professionally, and she is every bit inspiring. She owes all this happiness to her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, as she calls him her happy place, ignoring the constant criticism around him being a typical husband.