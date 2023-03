Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April last year. And in November 2022, they welcomed their first daughter, Raha Kapoor. Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are managing their work and also their duties as parents to their four-month-old daughter Raha. When Alia is working, Ranbir is at home for Raha and vice-versa and when they both are working, either Neetu Kapoor or anyone from Alia's family are with Raha at all times. But how does Alia spends time with Raha? The actress shared the same in an interview with Elle Magazine. Also Read - Satish Kaushik demise: Rakulpreet Singh gets trolled for expressing grief over his death for THIS reason [Watch video]

Alia Bhatt reveals how she spends time with Raha Kapoor

Entertainment News is always abuzz with stories on Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor. And this time around, Alia shared how she spends time with Raha. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress shared that even though Raha is pretty small right now, she loves reading books to her. Alia Bhatt reveals that Raha also listens very attentively. And even while being a mother, Alia is also subconsciously planning her career and another part of her life. Alia was asked about launching storybooks through her brand Ed-A-Mamma. Alia did agree to say that she has a couple of ideas in her mind. She wants to do a series of 9 stories which will be based on emotions such as joy, hope and kindness.

What message would Alia give to 25-year-old Raha Kapoor?

Alia Bhatt was also asked about a message she would like to give to her daughter in future. She wishes and hopes that wherever she (her daughter, Raha) is, she is happy and living life as her true self. She adds that loving oneself is more important before falling in love with someone else. And thirdly, she hopes that her daughter will spend as much time with her as she does now. Aww!