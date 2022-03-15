Alia Bhatt REVEALS she didn't sign a Hollywood film 'just for the heck of it'

is a gifted actor and no one can take that from her. From day one she has proved her mettle as an actor and today whatever she has achieved is on the basis of her sheer talent. While Alia Bhatt has become a queen in Bollywood, she is all set to try her luck in Hollywood as well. Recently Alia announced signing a Hollywood film- Heart Of Stone along with Gal Godot and directed by British filmmaker Tom Harper that will be released on Netflix. While she is all set to impress the Hollywood audiences, Alia assures that she hasn't signed the film just for the heck of it. In an interaction with News 18, Alia said," I just don’t want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box. I want to look at opportunities that should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and cast, something that is new and relevant". We indeed can't wait for the actress to spread her magic on Hollywood's screen as well. Talking about the competition, Alia had once clarified that her projects are never influenced on the basis of competition, " The rat race is something that isn’t satisfying and sometimes it gets addictive and negative also. So it doesn’t drive me anymore. I don’t want to be in that game. What is driving me is to keep working with people with who I am comfortable and doing films and roles that I love. I want to keep it light, happy and do meaningful cinema." Alia will be seen next in along with her beau . Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt starrer to get a massive box office boost due to THIS reason

As Alia Bhatt celebrates her 29th birthday today everyone from the industry is showering their love on the girl. who launched Alia in Bollywood shed can emotional wish for the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress," My darling Alia, There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect - respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life! 10 years ago I didn't know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmāstra…my weapon of love and of abundant joy…Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always. Thank you for being YOU and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love I love you always and forever." Indeed the fire has come long way.