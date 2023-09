Alia Bhatt recently returned to Mumbai with Ranbir Kapoor. The duo with their daughter Raha Kapoor, went on a vacation to New York. The actress and the actor are handling parenting duties like pros. They make sure that either one of them is with Raha at all times. Now, talking about their trip abroad, Alia has revealed why she takes Raha abroad and not in and around the country and that's the best part of their foreign trips. Also Read - Who should be Salman Khan’s leading lady in Vishnu Vardhan, Karan Johar actioner?

Alia Bhatt shares the best part of taking Raha Kapoor abroad

The National Award-winning actress reveals that she looks forward to her trips with Raha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor abroad the most because the cities they visit have less population as compared to Mumbai. While talking to InStyle Australia, Alia shares that she enjoys taking a stroll in the park with her daughter Raha which she cannot do in Mumbai. Also Read - Oscars 2024: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, The Kerala Story to be India's official entry?

Alia says that she and Ranbir Kapoor cannot really do that in India. Alia shares that it becomes a little complicated for her or Ranbir to take Raha out and about in the country. Naturally, because paparazzi follow them around everywhere and while they oblige with requests to no click pictures, others might not do so. The quality time might also be affected if fans keep thronging around their little daughter to see a glimpse of her. There's a lot of curiosity around Raha in the media and netizens. So, walking around and watching Raha fall asleep in the pram or taking her to cafes and shopping, is what Alia enjoys on her trip to foreign cities. "I put her in my little carrier and she’s just like, strapped onto me. That’s something that I really cherish," the doting mother says. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani ‘subconsciously’ inspired by THIS real life Bollywood couple

Trending Now

Watch this video of Alia talking about Raha's career here:

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor

Raha Kapoor was born on the 6th of November last year. In less than two months, Raha will be one. Can you believe it? it will be a year since Alia Bhatt became a mother. Talking about parenting duties, Alia once revealed in an interview that, she and Ranbir make make either one of them is with Raha. And when neither of them can be with her, either Shaheen is with her or Neetu Kapoor or Soni Razdan. Now, that's what a family is for.