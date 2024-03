Everyone across the globe is celebrating Women's Day. People in India are celebrating Women's Day and Maha Shivratri together. Amid the outpouring of holy wishes and cheers for the ladies, Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to share the cutest ever Women's Day post. The post is about a gift she received today, on Women's Day. The post will certainly melt your heart.

Alia Bhatt receives adorable gift from her 'little woman' Raha Kapoor

Taking to her social media handle, Alia Bhatt shared a picture online. It is a picture of a heart plushie. Alia penned a heartwarming note with the picture revealing that her little woman made it for her. She wanted to share it with everyone and hence, posted it online. She writes, "Happy woman's day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!" The picture does not include Alia or Raha Kapoor in it. But it will surely touch your heart.

Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor's bond is too adorable for words.

Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor at Ambani pre-wedding

Recently, Raha joined her parents Alia and Ranbir Kapoor for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The mother-daughter duo were twinning on day two with printed outfits. Alia carried Raha on her hips, a video went viral. Alia, Raha were seen interacting with Anant Ambani. Ranbir and Raha's videos from the pre-wedding also went viral. The father-daughter clips left netizens gushing and crushing.

Raha Kapoor has become a priority for Ranbir and Alia after her birth. They have been making sure either one of them is with her at any given time. The actress and actor have been managing their work and parental duties.