Alia Bhatt is enjoying her motherhood to the core and is happily talking about her six month old daughter Raha Kapoor whom the fans are dying to have one single glimpse off. In her interaction, Alia revealed the most adorable thing that Raha has started doing and it is only mommies who will feel her the most, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress revealed that how Raha has started touching her face while she feeds her and it is the best moment the mother and daughter share.

During her interview with Harper Bazaar Arabia, Alia was asked about the best thing that has ever happened in her life, to which the actress replied, "My daughter started touching my face. I think that's the best thing that's happened to me this past week. Because now when I'm feeding her, she just takes a minute, looks up at me, and starts touching my face. It's like a romantic moment between the two of us. And it's literally the best thing that's ever happened to me in my life." Aww, we totally get you, Alia.

While talking about the toughest part of shooting, especially an action film during pregnancy, Alia said in the same interview, "Every day is a new day with my daughter, and every day is a new day experiencing a new gesture or a new expression. I keep saying that the most important thing I've learned is patience. I've always been a very impatient person, and if it's possible, I became even more impatient over time. But I think having a baby and motherhood definitely give you a sense of stillness and calm. I mean, it's so highly demanding from the very beginning. It can be extremely overwhelming. But if you just go through it with patience, it really gives you a lot of inner strength".

Alia Bhatt got married to Bollywood actor in April last year, and in November the couple welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor.