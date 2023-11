Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the newest guests on the Koffee Kouch, that is, Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 8. The actresses are going to spill the tea and fans are eagerly waiting for the episode to drop. Alia Bhatt is going to talk about her daughter Raha Kapoor on the show. Scroll down to read more... Also Read - Deepika Padukone finally reacts to the endless criticism over her open relationship statement on KWK 8

Mommy Alia Bhatt gushes about daughter Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is obsessed with her daughter like every parent in the world. The actress gushes that Raha Kapoor lights up her life like no one else. Alia adds that whenever someone asks her about her daughter Raha, she whips out her phone and starts showing them her pictures and videos. The gorgeous mother says Raha is great. She is healthy and happy, sunshine and the light of their lives.

Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite thing to do with daughter Raha Kapoor

Next, the National Award-winning actress spills the beans on what's her favourite thing to do with Raha. Alia reveals that she asks Raha where Raha is and the little Tiger baby points to herself. She asks where's Mamma and Papa and Raha points at her and Ranbir. The actress states she and Ranbir Kapoor are constantly doing this with their daughter.

Alia shares that it feels nice to engage and interact with Raha and see her learn and respond every day. Alia also shares that sometimes in the morning, she sits with Raha alone and expresses her feelings and also drops in some positive affirmations for her, says an Etimes report. It's that adorable?

Have a look at Raha Kapoor's cake-cutting video here:

Long back, Alia Bhatt had talked about how her priorities have changed after having Raha. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shares that initially, she would willingly sacrifice her family time and even her sleep. But now that she has a daughter and a husband, things have changed for her. She would not sacrifice her time with Raha but also not sacrifice her work. It's a decision she said she took consciously, that is, to be present for her daughter.

On the work front, rumours are rife about Alia Bhatt doing Baiju Bawra. She already has Jee Le Zaraa and Jigra, the latter she has already started filming. She recently made news for being in talks for War 2.