Actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking on the success of her recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is set to make her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Heart of Stone. In this spy film, she stars alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, portraying the role of a villain. During a recent interview, Alia was asked about the biggest challenge she faced while working on her first Hollywood project. The acclaimed actor, known for her roles in Bollywood films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, shared that while the filmmaking process is similar worldwide, she initially struggled with delivering her lines in English.

Speaking to Toronto Sun, Alia mentioned, "I have to say on day one, because I'm so used to speaking in Hindi, suddenly on day one speaking in English was weird. Even though I speak in English most of the time, acting in English suddenly felt a bit strange."

However, Alia Bhatt quickly adapted to the change and noted that, apart from the initial awkwardness, she found the filmmaking process to be the same, regardless of the location. She emphasized that the world of film sets remains consistent universally.

Remarkably, Alia filmed Heart of Stone while she was pregnant with her baby Raha Kapoor. In the movie, she portrays a character named Keya Dhawan, the antagonist. Recently, during Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil, Alia was asked about her limited screen time in the film's trailer. In response, she expressed that such decisions are part of the storytelling process, and what truly matters is how the story unfolds and leads to the final film.

Fans eagerly await Heart of Stone, which is set to begin streaming on Netflix on August 11th. As Alia takes on this exciting Hollywood venture alongside international stars, her presence is sure to captivate audiences worldwide.