Alia Bhatt is madly and deeply in love with her beloved husband and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, and the Brahmastra actress is the classic example of accepting her loved ones with all the flaws. There was a time when Ranbir was labelled as a casonavo, and his dating history with B Town ladies often made headlines, especially with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. But Alia was the one who won over him and made him realise that she was his 'comfortable Kursi', and today they are happily married and are happy parents of a little daughter. And now this one video of Alia Bhatt happily admitting that she is friends with her husband's exes and they even love her, and we have seen the bond between Katrina and Deepika.

Watch the old video of Alia Bhatt talking about being friends with Ranbir Kapoor’s exes, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

While Alia Bhatt also mentioned that she isn't friends with Ranbir's other exes as she doesn't know who they are, Alia Bhatt is winning hearts as her video is going vital and netizens are calling her the ideal wife.

Alia and Ranbir got married last year in April 2022 and became parents to Raha in November. The couple often paints the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures from their vacation. Recently, Alia's interview went viral, in which she spoke about how she doesn't have the freedom to take her daughter on a stroll in a park in India because it gets complicated, and she often looks forward to doing that abroad. "We can’t really do that in India. I can’t take her out like that; it becomes a little complicated for us. So I was just walking around and watching her fall asleep in her pram, taking her to cafes and shopping. I put her in my little carrier, and she’s just strapped onto me. That’s something that I really cherish."

Alia and Ranbir aren't okay with their baby Raha's face reveal in the media, and hence have taken all the precautionary measures for the same.