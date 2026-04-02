Alia Bhatt reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana look, calls it 'Out of the world'; fans can't keep calm after teaser reveal

Alia Bhatt praises Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana look as "out of this world" ahead of teaser release. Fans react to her heartfelt support and excitement for the epic film.

Fans have been impatiently expecting Ranbir Kapoor's magnum opus, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. And to everyone's surprise, the wait is finally over, as the producers have debuted the teaser and Ranbir's 'Rama' look on the festival of Hanuman Jayanti. However, before the teaser release, Ranbir's wife and star Alia Bhatt praised the much-anticipated peek, calling it "out of this world" and expressing her love for her husband.

What did Alia Bhatt say about Ranbir's Rama look?

In a video from a virtual meet with fans, Alia Bhatt expressed her delight at the Rama peek from Ramayana. She said, "Ramayana unit is going to be out tomorrow. It is the unit called the Rama unit. I'm going to be posting it on my social media, so again, please go out there and support it."

She further opened up about Ranbir’s performance, saying, "It's absolutely fabulous. I think Ranbir has just done such a beautiful job and I just can't wait for you guys to see it. It's just out of this world."

Fans excited as Alia praises Ranbir

Fans were excited to see Alia cheer for her husband. One internet user wrote, "She has always been his fangirl," while another commented, "She's Ranveer Singh in another marriage." One user commented, "What a supportive wife. I truly hope the movie achieves success. RK deserves this film to be a superhit and more." One user even went in to call them, "Husband-wife goals." One more user wrote, "Biwi de toh bhagwan aisi de (If God gives me a wife, then give me one like her)."

Namit Malhotra on Ramayana teaser

Sharing the teaser, Namit Malhotra wrote, "Rama is the greatest of all time because he lived a life where the choices he made were always in the benefit of the greater good, duty over desire, and sacrifice over self.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

His legacy continues to enhance and empower humanity over time and bring the belief in the goodness of the human spirit to resolve all conflict and bring peace to the world."

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