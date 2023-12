Alia Bhatt is the only actress in B Town who shares a good bond with her husband and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s exes, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. Just recently, the Jigra actress rooted for Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas as she dropped the trailer for her film along with Vijay Sethupathi. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared the stories and mentioned being excited. Soon after this post by Alia went viral on Reddit Ana, there were several comments that lauded this gesture of the actress. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Soni Razdan gets trolled for flying in first class and making Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt fly in economy class

But many also noticed that Alia Bhatt had no such post for Deepika Padukone's Fighter. Alia often shows her admiration for both Deepika and Katrina. Also Read - When Salman Khan told Katrina Kaif she missed the bus to become Mrs Khan; addressed her as ‘Katrina Kapoor’

Also Read - Year Ender 2023: Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor; actresses who gifted themselves lavish cars in 2023

Netizens question Alia Bhatt about why there is no support for Deepika Padukone.

In her latest appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8, the actress was all praises for both Deepika and said that she is in awe of her beauty and the way she looks so damn beautiful on the screen.

While talking about Katrina, Alia hailed her as the most hardworking actress she knows. Alia had mentioned that she would be friends with her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s exes on KJo’s show. "I think I know how to stay friends with my partner’s ex. I am very good friends with his exes. I love them both."

Katrina Kaif often supports Alia's good work. She had posted a long appreciation note for her last release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Alia had also signed a film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif , starring Priyanka Chopra among the three female leads. The fans were supremely excited about this venture, but it seems like that's not happening anytime soon. The film has been reportedly shelved, and there is no official confirmation yet when it will go on the floors with or without Priyanka Chopra.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is shooting for her next Jigra.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt an Ranbir Kapoor.