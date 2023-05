Alia Bhatt is head over heels in love with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who is also the most popular actor in Bollywood. While Alia cannot stop going gaga about RK, in her latest interview, she revealed how he dislikes her raising her voice in anger. Alia said, " I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband does not like when my voice goes above this decibel. Because he thinks it's not fair and it's important to be kind even when you are unhappy". Stating how she had almost adapted him to the Kapoor family wholeheartedly, The internet feels that he is dominating and called it a another red flag. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapoor and more celebs join Karan Johar over dinner [View Pics]

One user mentioned, "I do believe that Ranbir is calm and probably doesn’t like yelling. I also believe that he’s the kind of person who makes his partners feel inferior to him. I also believe he’s someone who doesn’t respect his partners and married the person he felt would best suit his family life and standing". Another user said, "I don’t know why, but Alia has started creating her personality all about RK. I don’t think there was a need to talk about RK so much in this interview. She’s seen talking him up so often; it almost always feels forced".

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been one of the most loved couples, but time and again there is criticism for Ranbir, and he is judged. During Alia Bhatt's pregnancy, he had commented on her weight gain in a friendly manner, which took offence, and he later had to apologise to people for hurting them, but he even mentioned how even Alia laughed along with him about the internet going bonkers for anything and everything. Well, they are life partners, and every couple has their own way to deal with their relationship, and going so personal is just unfair, right?