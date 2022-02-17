Alia Bhatt says she is deeply in love with Ranbir Kapoor: 'I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship'

Unlike the past, is not shying away from talking about her boyfriend . She has been proudly flexing her romantic relationship with Ranbit, be it on social media or media interviews. She recently said that she is already married to Ranbir in her head when asked about her marriage plans. And now the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor openly confessed that she is deeply in love with Ranbir who she looks up to and feels very comfortable with. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali REVEALS Ranbir Kapoor complains that Alia Bhatt talks like Gangubai at home

"There is nothing to hide. There is a time in your life when you feel you shouldn't speak about it — you're too protective of it, or you are not sure, or you don't want to talk about personal things in life. It is not like I am plastering my relationship on every wall in the city or the country, but there's also nothing to hide. I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I have gone past the point where I would hide it," Alia told The Indian Express.

She further added, "Of course I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship. In the moment I am a very 'dil wala' (hearty) person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, 'pyar kiya toh darna kya' types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That's the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it."

Alia recently called Ranbir 'best boyfriend ever' after he was pictured copying her signature pose from the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She posted a picture on her Instagram story shared by one of her fan clubs. It featured Ranbir and Alia in two different images doing a namaste pose from the film as their backs are towards the camera. On the image, she wrote, "Best Boyfriend Ever'.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, 'madam' of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of 's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. On the work front, Alia was supposed to be seen in S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR alongside Telugu superstars and Jr NTR. However, the third wave of the pandemic has pushed the release of the film to a later. It will now hit the theatres on March 25.