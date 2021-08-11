Alia Bhatt sends fans into frenzy after she hints at a possible collaboration with K-Pop superband BTS – view tweet

By now, fans must have already figured out that is a fan of K-Pop superband BTS. Their recently released single Butter has already found its place on her playlist. But this time around, Alia has sent her fans into frenzy with her Wednesday tweet that hints at a possible collaboration with the Bangton Boys. Also Read - Jee Le Zaraa, Takht, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, RRR and more: Alia Bhatt is set to become the pan-India queen with these upcoming biggies

In her tweet, Alia tagged the official Twitter handle of the septet and mentioned their latest hit Butter while praising them. "Good is NEVER enough! Great is better," before she added, "those #butter smooth moves," Alia tweeted followed by a hashtag #Collab.

She had quoted the original tweet posted by Samsung India, featuring BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook matching steps to their second English single Butter. "Is 'good' good enough? Get ready to unfold. Here comes #SamsungUnpacked like no other! When the day of August 11, 2021 comes, get it, let it roll!" read the tweet which was referring to their upcoming event.

Her tweet has now made fans curious and wonder about what collaboration is going to happen. And this is not the first time that Alia mentioned BTS on her Twitter timeline. On International Yoga Day, Alia had shared a video of hers performing yoga asanas while BTS' Butter song played in the background.

Alia is an avid social media user. She runs a vlog on You Tube on her name where she shares insights about her lifestyle. Recently, she turned producer with her film Darlings, where she is acting opposite Shefali Shah. Her upcoming projects are Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Jee Le Zaraa and Brahmastra.