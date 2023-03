Alia Bhatt is a sweetheart for a reason, and all her friends and family hail her as a people person because she knows how to maintain her relationships with everyone. And right now her chat with her RRR co star is going viral because she sent some special gifts for his kids from her clothing brand, Ed Mama, and Jr. NTR thanked her for this sweet gesture and even expressed his desire to wear something from her brand. Knowing that the brand is all about maternity and kids wear, Alia still replied to NTR that she would do everything possible to send him some special goodies and clothes from her line that he could wear. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra to Ranbir Kapoor: These Bollywood husbands praised their wives as 'lucky charm' after achieving milestones post marriage

Alia and Jr. NTR's fun conversation only shows that their bond has only grown stronger after their first film, "RRR," together, which is right now creating all the waves across the globe for all the right reasons. Alia played a pivotal role in RRR; she left her fans impressed as Sita, and her chemistry with left the fans asking for a full-fledged film.

Alia played a cameo in RRR, and there were a lot of claims that SS Rajamouli cut lots of scenes of Alia due to the film being lengthy, and this has left the actress very upset. But Alia refused the news and claimed all was well between them. And now this bonding between her and Jr. NTR proves it right that they all are friends and there are no hard feelings for each other. On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is anticipating the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Ranveer Singh, helmed by Karan Johar. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with "Heart of Stone." Alia will once again be paired with her hubby Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.