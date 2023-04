Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples today. The two are now busy enjoying parenthood with their daughter Raha Kapoor being the cynosure of their eyes. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have kept her face hidden from the media. But the actress does give a hint of her life as a young mommy. Alia Bhatt has said that her photography skills have been top notch after the birth of Raha Kapoor. She has shared a pic where we can see Ranbir Kapoor looking at Raha who is in her stroller. The couple have not brought her out much so far. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt to take legal action against paparazzi for privacy invasion? Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor REACTS

ALIA BHATT'S PIC OF RANBIR KAPOOR AND RAHA KAPOOR

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have a huge apartment in Bandra. They tied the knot in the balcony of their home. We do not know if the location is the same. The new home of the two is under construction. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their wedding anniversary recently. The couple indulged in some serious PDA for the cameras. Some netizens trolled them while other went gaga over their cute quotient.

RANBIR KAPOOR ON FATHERHOOD

Ranbir Kapoor said that after the birth of Raha Kapoor nothing mattered and everything mattered a lot more after the birth of his daughter. Alia Bhatt said that she is taking up roles that are more fulfilling as she wants to do only good stuff that value the time. Ranbir Kapoor also said that his daughter seems to have taken over Alia Bhatt. The actor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The movie is going to come on September. The film is a very violent one with a cast of Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

ALIA BHATT - RANBIR KAPOOR PERFECT PARENTS

The couple are supposed to be hands on parents. They try to bond as much as they can with the little one. Ranbir Kapoor said he will split the duties so that Alia Bhatt and he can have rewarding careers along with enjoying parenthood. The actress' next release is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.