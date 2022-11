Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy raising their little one, a baby girl who they welcomed earlier this month. Alia and Ranbir are busy being parents right now. The duo had been dating each other for a couple of years and tied the knot earlier this year. They announce their pregnancy in June this year. It took everyone by surprise. And time has flown by since. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now parents and in the most interesting chapter of their lives. Before Alia welcomed a baby girl, the Darlings actress had opened up about her inhibitions on raising her child in the limelight. Also Read - Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: Celebs reveal the annoying bedroom habits of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and more stars

Alia Bhatt talks about raising her child in the public eye

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their baby girl have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News every other day. And now, Alia Bhatt's statement on raising her kid in the public eye is going viral. Alia opened up about the same in an interview with a French Publication called Marie Claire Magazine. Talking about the same, Alia said that she has spoken about the matter with her friends, with her family members and with Ranbir as well. Alia says that she has chosen to be in the limelight but maybe her child would not want it. "So that's something that I feel very protective about," Alia told the publication.

Check out Alia Bhatt's latest post here:

Alia talks about her child's acting plans

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress was asked if her little one would want to get into acting like her mother and her father, and what would her reaction be. Alia said that she cannot really prepare or plan for anything like that. She says she doesn't want any ideas in her head on how she wants to see her child's future. Alia said she does not want to keep any excitement or face any disappointment and hence, she would keep the "slate blank."