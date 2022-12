Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a sneak peek into the new bedding set for her daughter Raha Kapoor. In the picture, proud momma shared a cute picture on Saturday and gave a sneak peek into Raha's pink bedding. She even thanked her friends for sending the gift. She shared a picture of Raha's pink bedding set which had the name of her baby sewn in white lettering. She captioned the post as 'The most gorgeous bedding set... thank you my lovely Rhea maasi.' She added a couple of emojis. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony: Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani and more celebs had utmost fun; INSIDE PICS are proof

Have a look at Alia Bhatt's post -

even shared the first picture of her daughter on Instagram and revealed that Ranbir's mother and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor had named the baby. Though Raha's face was not visible in the family picture. Alia announced the news of her baby's arrival on social media and left fans excited. Alia and welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6. The two are spending quality time with their darling daughter. Alia and Ranbir married in April this year at their Vastu home in the presence of their family members and friends.

On the work front, Alia will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone and she also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with . While Ranbir Kapoor has Animal in his kitty.