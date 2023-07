The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was released today, and it was nothing short of a quintessential Karan Johar film. The romance, the family drama as well as the grandeur - it scored a perfect 10 on all parameters. Be it Bollywood celebrities or fans, their excitement cannot be measured. Now, Alia Bhatt held a quick Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram Stories. “Trailer kaisi lagi? Quick AMA,” she wrote. One of the fans asked the actress about her experience of shooting Tum Kya Mile post-pregnancy. Alia replied that though going back to work as a new mom is not easy, she is grateful for the support she got from her family, cast and crew. Also Read - Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Ranveer Singh is back doing what he does best

The fan asked, "How was your experience of shooting Tum Kya Mile post your pregnancy?" Sharing a picture of herself from the last day of shoot, Alia replied that she looks "tired but satisfied." Alia Bhatt shared that "going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy" however she is very "grateful" for the support of her team and crew. Alia also revealed that whenever she was away, her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were babysitting Raha Kapoor.

She wrote, "This was from the last day of shoot…I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy. You feel various emotions all at once not to mention the major physical difference in ur (your) energy. But I am very grateful and feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding. I feel for new mothers everywhere ... especially those who have to resume work immediately. Postpartum cause it's never easy. Vaibhavi ma'am would try to plan her shots according to my nursing schedule and my mom and sister were babysitting whenever I was away!!!" Alia added that it was her baby girl's "first trip to Kashmir" and "seeing the mountains through her eyes was just everything."

Tum Kya Mile

Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The song captures Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s unmissable chemistry amidst the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir. Tum Kya Mile is composed by Pritam and the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release in theatres on July 28.