is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. She has an elaborate filmography and has been winning hearts with every film. Not just winning hearts but also accolades and awards for her acting chops. Alia Bhatt is quite active on her social media handles. She loves sharing her thoughts or dropping comments, wishing her friends and more on the photo-sharing app. Alia has been sharing her moods as well. And she shared a picture online just a couple of minutes ago giving a peek at what her Monday feels like and a lot of her fans will relate to it. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to join Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2? This is what we know

Alia Bhatt's Monday feels like everyone's Monday

Alia Bhatt grabs headlines in Entertainment News with for everything. And now, her latest post on Instagram has made it to the news section. Alia has shared a picture of a lioness lazying around and sleeping. Alia is fond of the pride of lions and considers her family as one of the same. When she and welcomed Raha Kapoor last year, she announced the same with a picture of a Lion, a Lioness and their cub. And now, the actress shared a picture of a lioness lazying around. She captioned the picture saying, "Anyone else’s Monday still feel like a Sunday????" Check out Alia Bhatt's post here: Also Read - Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Karan Johar in the most subtle way for his confession of wanting to kill Anushka Sharma’s career

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

Well, isn't it relatable? Alia Bhatt often shares such pictures and wins over fans with her personality. Also Read - Ayan Mukerji announces Brahmastra 2 and 3 with release dates and teases a new universe film [Watch Video]

Talking about Alia Bhatt’s work front, the actress has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. It is a love story drama with in the lead. The film is directed by and also stars , and to name a few. The movie will have cameo appearances of , , , and more celebs from the TV world.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has been winning hearts with her gestures towards other celebs and their kids. She has been giving out hampers to Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu, Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra and more little kiddies. Kapil recently thanked her for the same.