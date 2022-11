is enjoying this mama phase way too much. After bringing her princess home, she shared a post of a coffee mug that has mama written and she proudly flaunts the cup saying it's me. Alia Bhatt delivered a baby girl on November 6, 2022, and shared the happiest news of her life with her fans and loved ones by announcing it on her Instagram. And now this happy mama is spending a peaceful time with a hot cup of coffee along with her beloved daughter at home. Alia Bhatt and have become obsessed parents and they are trying their best to keep their daughter away from the limelight.

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022, and after three months of their marriage, the couple announced becoming parents. Alia is on maternity break right now, but she has to manage her professional life so well, that despite not working for six months she will be seen in the theatres. Her next release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with will hit the theatres in April. The film is helmed by and fans cannot wait to witness Ranveer and Alia once again in the film.

Alia's Hollywood debut film will also be releasing this year She completed the shooting of Heart Of Stones in the mid of this year and cannot wait for her fans to watch her shine in Hollywood too. On the personal front, Alia might take at least six months break and be with her baby girl and spend all the happy time with her. While Ranbir Kapoor has resumed work and is doing small schedules shooting and in the city so that he can reach home early to spend time with his little one. Mr and Mrs Kapoor are enjoying this parenthood, while their fans are eagerly waiting for the glimpse of their baby princess.