found herself at the receiving end of criticism when she was spotted leaving for an ad shoot on Sunday (April 24) night. The actress was oozing the glow of a new bride. She obliged the shutterbugs with some photographs and even flashed her vibrant smile while waving to the cameras. She was seen wearing an oversized dress and tied her hair in a bun with a middle parting. But little did she know that the online trolls would start slamming her for some bizarre reason.

As soon as this video of Alia surfaced on social media, she got brutally trolled by netizens who accused her of copying 's hairstyle. The post was flooded with vile comments where one netizen even wondered why married her. "Kay soch kar Ranbir Kapoor shadi kiya hoga isse," read the comment.

A few days after their wedding, both Ranbir and Alia resumed work. While Ranbir is currently shooting for fame director Sandeep Vanga Reddy's upcoming film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Alia is busy with 's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite .

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14 after dating for almost five years. The love story, which started on the sets of the duo's upcoming film finally came to fruition as the two exchanged vows in an extremely private wedding ceremony in front of roughly 50 guests.

Post the wedding ceremony, Alia took to her Instagram to share the love and joy with her followers as she wrote in the caption, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home � in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together � memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. , Ranbir and Alia," the caption further read.