Alia Bhatt has been discharged from the hospital after 4 days and her fans cannot contain their excitement to see the new mommy in town along with her daughter, however, the Brahmastra actress chose to keep herself away from the media glare due to obvious reasons as she cannot afford her newborn face the paparazzi now. In fact, there are reports that suggest Ranbir Kapoor will be taking his wifey and daughter got a holiday to a secret destination and spend a lot of good quality time with his family. Ranbir who is elated just do not know how to express his happiness and is only full of gratitude. It was Bollywood Life that told you the star boy was in tears to hold his daughter for the first time in his arms and this left everyone crying along with new mommy Alia Bhatt.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt bringing her daughter home

In the video you can see how there are multiple cars of the couple only to avid the media glare as the new mommy and baby deserve all the time to breathe.

Ranbir and Alia announced becoming parents after three months of their marriage and faced a lot of judgements for the same, and even now after the birth of their first child the couple has been getting of moral policing lesson from so called like Kamaal R Khan who is a self proclaimed critic, KRK took nasty dig at Alia and Ranbir and congratulated them for having a baby after 7 months of their marriage and he got slammed by the couple's fans. Ranbir and Alia was last seen in Brahmastra together and it was a box office hit. On professional front the new mommy and daddy in town are on a break.