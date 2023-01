Bollywood actress recently welcomed her baby girl Raha and is spending quality time with her little bundle of joy. Last night, Alia and her husband threw a New Year bash for their friends at their Vastu home. In an interview with ETimes, Alia spoke her heart out about hpow 2022 unfolded for her. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's violent look leaves netizens shell-shocked; compare his look with Rocky from KGF and Kabir Singh

The proud mommy Alia said that she decided to get married and have a baby at the peak of her career. She said that she truly believed in herself as an actor and says that if one works hard, aapke pas kaam aayega. She even said that she has never been happier or more fulfilled than now. Alia even said that every moment is more meaningful now as a mother. She said that she does value her work, but also values her life beyond it and wants to strike a balance between the two. Alia said that she was shot during her pregnancy and she did not feel strain physically. She said that when she signed her first Hollywood movie in January 2022, she spoke to her team and they promised to take care of her.

Alia has time and again proved her mettle as an actress and 2022 was indeed a special year for her as she gave back-to-back successful films including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, , RRR and much more. As an actress, Alia feels that an audiences career is like a report card and if they do not score good marks, they have to work hard again.

Alia even spilled beans on how motherhood changed her life as a whole and said that it gave her new dimensions to her life. She even said that 2022 has been the best year for her and in this year, she has more two big releases including ’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and ’s Jee Le Zaraa. Alia spilled beans on her plans in 2023 as she said that she is excited to see Raha grow up, her facial expressions and also to celebrate her first birthday in this year.