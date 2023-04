Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in a happy space. The Brahmastra couple tied the knot in April last year. In November, they welcomed their baby girl Raha Kapoor. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are over the moon and are enjoying the parenthood phase. The couple has decided to keep their princess away from the public eye. It was a decision that was consciously made right after Raha's birth as they made a request to the media to not click pictures of her. Now, Alia Bhatt has spoken at length about motherhood, Raha and more. Also Read - GQ Most Influential Young Indian Awards: Rakul Preet Singh slays in risque black gown, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, MC Stan dazzle the red carpet [View Pics]

In an interview with Vogue India, Alia Bhatt spoke about protecting Raha Kapoor's privacy. She said that Ranbir Kapoor and her are very clear on how long they do not want Raha to be in the public eye. She does not feel comfortable with the discussions and conversations around her baby right now. She said that she feels happy that she is constantly called Raha's mommy but that's it. She does not want any more discussions around her little baby. Alia Bhatt mentioned that she is very protective of people she loves and doesn't think that a baby needs to be a 'public personality'. She also said, "We'll take each day as it comes. We also have to be practical as individuals in the public eye. And it's not like we're saying nobody can see her ever. It's just for now. And people have mostly been very respectful about that."

In the same interview, Alia Bhatt spoke about Ranbir Kapoor being a hands-on father. The actress mentioned that Ranbir has a unique way of bonding with their daughter as he sits by the window making sure that Raha looks at green plants since he considers her to be some 'earthy' being. Alia also said that Ranbir is constantly nervous that Raha will forget him given that he is traveling a lot. So she tries to do the ritual and sits by the window with Raha. It was recently that Alia Bhatt shared a picture of Ranbir and Raha bonding whilst looking at plants.

Ranbir Kapoor is busy with his upcoming film Animal. Alia Bhatt on the other hand will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with . She is also expected to make her Met Gala debut this year.