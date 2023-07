Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her next with Ranveer Singh which is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaanii. And while no other movie (apart from the Hollywood film, Heart of Stone) has been announced by the actress, there's a strong buzz about Alia starring in a female superhero in a spy-verse film by Yashraj Films. Alia Bhatt will be seen essaying the first female superhero film. And now, more interesting updates on the same have surfaced. Since the movie is by Yashraj Films who is known for making films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Pathaan starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, will the two superstars join Alia in her movie? Read on to know... Also Read - Is Alia Bhatt a guilty mom struggling to strike a work-life balance while raising Raha Kapoor?

Alia Bhatt's character deets from her superhero spy film

As per a report in an entertainment news portal, Alia Bhatt will be seen essaying a gender-free spy. That's right. The young actress will not be seen playing a gender-specific heroine and will be a proper hero just like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in their films. Aditya Chopra, the report states, wants to break the stereotype of a female hero. He does not want to mould Alia as the typical glamorous and sexy female superhero. "Alia will play a makeup-free no-vanity superhero in a mission to save the world," a source close to the development of the same told Bollywood Hungama.

Salman Khan aka Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan to make an appearance in Alia Bhatt's superhero spy film?

Given the fact that it is being made by the same banner as Pathaan and Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, it is natural for fans to wonder if Salman and Shah Rukh will also be a part of Alia Bhatt starrer. Well, yes, eventually, but not in the first movie itself, the portal quotes the source saying. Aditya Chopra does not want to steal the limelight from Alia it seems. Well, this is all just a speculation for now but the source claims that an official announcement will be dropped after the release of Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaanii.

What are your thoughts on Alia, Salman and Shah Rukh being badass superheroes and saving the world in the cinematic world?