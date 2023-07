Alia Bhatt has not only established herself as one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She has also forayed into the world of business, launching a children’s clothing store Ed-a-Mamma in 2020. And here too, Alia has flourished like a strong businesswoman. Ed-a-Mamma, available on social media websites has received a tremendous response from buyers. In fact, this children’s wear brand has also caught the eye of business stalwarts, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani. If reports are to be believed, Mukesh and Isha Ambani’s Reliance Brands will be buying Alia’s Ed-a-Mamma at an exorbitant amount. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to be joined by Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan and Salman Khan aka Tiger in her superhero action film? Here's what we know

Mukesh, Isha Ambani to pay Alia Bhatt Rs 300 crore for Ed-a-Mamma

According to a report by Economic Times, Mukesh and Isha Ambani have agreed to pay Rs 300-Rs 350 crores to Alia Bhatt to buy Ed-a-Mamma. The report claims that Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani would be able to expand their position in the children's clothing sector by acquiring Ed-a-Mamma. Negotiations are reportedly in its final stages, and the contract between Mukesh-Isha Ambani and Alia Bhatt will be signed in the coming seven to ten days. Although neither parties have commented on the matter publicly.

About Ed-a-Mamma

Alia Bhatt launched Ed-a-Mamma, following the absence of superior, and locally made clothing apparel for kids that were not only inexpensive but also environmentally friendly, reports Pinkvilla. Ed-a-Mamma's target customers are toddlers, aged between 4 and 12. Not long ago, the company introduced clothes, especially designed for infants. Last year, Alia Bhatt's apparel label was estimated to be worth Rs 150 crore.

Mukesh and Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail

Coming to Mukesh and Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail, the company is presently valued at more than Rs 918000 crore. Presumably, buying brands like Ed-a-Mamma will enable them to spread their wings further in the market sector. In August last year, Mukesh Ambani appointed Isha Ambani as the new CEO of Reliance Retail. As a Reliance Retail partner brand, several companies like Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Armani Exchange, Burberry, and other international brands are offered in India.

Alia Bhatt maternity wear

Last year in September, Alia Bhatt also launched her own line of maternity wear too for all mom-to-be’s. The actress revealed that when she was pregnant with Raha, she used to design her own clothes, adding elastic to her jeans and wearing flowy dresses to avoid belly touching.