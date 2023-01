Golden Globes 2023: Alia Bhatt is beaming with joy and is highly grateful to SS Rajamouli for making her a part of his most ambitious film RRR. The filmmaker today is gone on the global map and all thanks to Rajamouli Garu. Naatu Naatu song won the best song and has defeated songs of popular ace singers Taylor Swift, Rihanna and more. Alia Bhatt who was a part of the film shared all the proud moments on her social media account and expressed her happiness to the world and how. And now an insider claims that the RRR actress Alia is planning to throw a party after the big win of RRR. The new mommy in town will host a grand celebration for Rajamouli. , Jr NTR and the entire crew member of the film. Also Read - Varisu vs Thunivu first day box office collection prediction: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's film to BEAT Ajith starrer on opening day?

After Rajamouli and the team won the Golden Globes Awards, the actress immediately texted the filmmaker to congratulate him and the entire team. Not only Alia, but many actors like and others personally texted Rajamouli Gary for this big win. And now Alia's this gesture of planning to host a party has left everyone elated and they are too looking for a grand celebration.

Alia Bhatt played the role of Sita, Ram Charan's love interest in the film. The actress was present only for a few minutes, but she owned the screen. There was a lot of buzz that Alia was unhappy with Rajamouli for chopping the length of her role and hence she deleted all the posts related to the film. However, Alia came out and clarified the rumours about the film and only said that she is only grateful to Rajamouli Garu for making her a part of the film. There are reports that Alia will be playing a leading lady in Rajamouli's directorial opposite .