Alia Bhatt is reportedly being approached by the makers to play the leading lady in War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Now we wonder if Alia will play the leading lady to Hrithik or Jr. NTR, for she will have a significant role. As per reports in TOI, the makers might have Alia and Sarvari Wagh in War 2 as they are planning to make it bigger and better this time. While War 2 is set in a YRF spy universe and there is a connection between Pathaan and Rubai meeting Kabir in the film, it will be interesting to see Alia in an action queen avatar when she meets Rubai.

Well, Alia's name has been reportedly making headlines due to 's directing. Ayan has replaced Sidharth Anand to direct War 2, and having Alia in the film speaks about the camaraderie that both the director and actor duo share. It is also speculated that Hrithik will be a part of 2, and even the Fighter star has hinted at being in the film. Overall, having Ayan Mukerji as the director of the film is understood, as they both have their comfort zones with each other.

Alia is right to be gearing up for the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with , helmed by . While she will soon kickstart the shooting of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra parts two and three. We wonder if Alia will have the time to accommodate for World War 2. But having her in the film will definitely add more excitement. No? Alia Bhatt is right now very choosy and picky when it comes to giving her nod to the films, but if she says yes, this will be the actress's first YRF film, and what better than joining the YRF spy universe that is right now the best in the industry? The classic example is Pathaan, where Shah Rukh Khan was eagerly waiting for the success and he took a sabbatical due to back-to-back failures, but the YRF spy universe revived him. Despite embracing motherhood, Alia is at the top of her game, and we wonder if the actress will give her green signal for War 2.