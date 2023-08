Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood's most bankable stars, is riding high on success with the recent release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and is eagerly awaiting her Hollywood debut in Heart Of Stone. The talented actress has an impressive lineup of three big films, each exploring intense subjects. In September, Alia will begin filming Vasan Bala's yet-untitled prison-break thriller. After completing this project, she will move on to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grand magnum opus Baiju Bawra alongside Ranveer Singh. Following that, she is set to star in an action thriller for YRF Spy Universe. Also Read - Karan Johar REACTS to chatter around Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt hair flip with Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan scene 'How can you compare?'

Excitingly, Alia Bhatt has also had discussions with Darlings director, Jasmeet K Reen, about a potential collaboration. Alia Bhatt, who produced Darlings with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, has shown interest in the concept. Jasmeet is currently working on the script and plans to narrate it to Alia once it's finalized, leaving fans eagerly anticipating another collaboration between the two.

Although it won't be Darlings 2, the script is still in development, and decisions will be made once the story is finalized. With such promising projects on her plate, Alia Bhatt's fans can look forward to witnessing her in a series of diverse and captivating roles in the coming years.

According to Pinkvilla, Alia will commence shooting for Vasan Bala's action thriller in September, mainly in Mumbai. Although an international schedule is planned, the final location is yet to be decided. The film revolves around a regular girl and how a significant event changes her life. Alia will be seen in intense action sequences, and she has already begun preparations with the director and the rest of the cast for this exciting project.

Alia Bhatt's busy schedule seems to be filled with exciting projects. After wrapping up her current commitments, she will begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project, Baiju Bawra, in April next year. Known for his perfectionism, Bhansali will spend time prepping with Alia and co-star Ranveer Singh before commencing filming. Following Baiju Bawra, Alia will dive into her spy film with YRF, which will also require significant preparation due to its intense action sequences and dramatic scenes.