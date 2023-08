Seems like there’s no stopping for Alia Bhatt. The actor, who was recently seen in Karan Johar’s superhit family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and made her Hollywood debut this month with Heart of Stone, has already begun work on her next film. The actor will be making her debut in the Yash Raj Film’s spyverse with their next action film. The film will be the first heroine-led film in the spyverse which already includes War, Pathaan and the Tiger franchises. Also Read - After Dharmendra in RARKPK, will Hema Malini be comfortable doing a kissing scene? Actress says, 'Kyun nahi karenge'

Alia Bhatt to undergo intense training for 3 months for her next film with YRF

Alia Bhatt will be seen in the untitled action-thriller film with Sharvari Wagh. The film marks the 8th movie in the spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and the upcoming films Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger vs. Pathaan.

This will be the first time when Alia would be headlining an out-an-out action film. Leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the film turns out to be a big success, the actor will be undergoing 3 months of intense prep for the film.

"Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will play YRF's first supercool lady spies, joining the biggest male superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan in what stands as India's most successful movie universe,” a report in Pinkvilla cited a source close to the development as saying.

The report added that both Alia and Sharvari will undergo a rigorous 3 months-long preparation regimen for their high-octane action sequences. “This will include training in mixed martial arts. The film will be made on a huge scale and requires both actresses to be in prime physical condition, ready for the demanding action sequences they will tackle together. They will start their prep after finishing their current commitments,” the report further added.

Alia Bhatt Wins Best Actress at the 69th National Film Awards

Meanwhile, Alia recently won the best actress award at the 69th National Film Awards announced on August 24. The actor won the award for her titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical crime drama film

Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The filmmaker too won the National Award for best editing for the film.