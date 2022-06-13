and are one of the most loved couples. In a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ranbir opened up on his married life and said that he was lucky to have Alia is his life. The two got married in April this year in Mumbai. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer ropes in Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi for a SPECIAL role

He was quoted as saying, "As a co-star she is very hard-working and a fantastic actor. During the making of this film (Brahmastra) our relationship has deepened. Alia is everything for me. I'm very lucky that she's in my life."

His praises for Alia is making fans mushy. "OH MY HEART," wrote a user. Another comment read, "What a lovely couple #Ranbirkapoor & #AliaBhatt is ❤️" Have a look at some of the reactions below:

ranbir : as a co-star she is very hard-working and a fantastic actor. during the making of this film our relationship has deepened. alia is everything for me. i'm very lucky that she's in my life". ❤? OH MY HEART#ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt pic.twitter.com/kaepVUbPpI — Ashh-Loove ♡♡♡ (@AishRanliaLoove) June 12, 2022

“for me Alia means everything and

I’m really blessed Alia is in my life “ ??#RanbirKapoor , #Aliabhatt pic.twitter.com/0MgsmrA69Z — hourly ranlia (@goldencranlia) June 12, 2022

When asked about what’s different in his marriage post marriage, Ranbir said, "There was no such major change. We are together for five years. We thought that if we get married then we have done it, but we also had some commitments. The very next day of our marriage, we both left for work. Alia went on her shoot and I had also gone to Manali. When she comes back from London and my film ‘ ’ releases, we are thinking of taking a week off. We still haven’t realized that we are married."

In a past interview, Ranbir had said that they would have gotten married in 2020 itself had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic.